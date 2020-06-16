Kourtney Kardashian fuels rumours she’s reunited with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s fans are going wild, after they spotted a subtle clue that she has reunited with Scott Disick.

In her latest Instagram post, the 41-year-old is seen wearing a red, blue and white checked shirt – and fans are convinced it belongs to her ex.

The photo was taken in Wyoming, where the Kardashian family are currently celebrating North West’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram mornin’ 🍼 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 14, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

Scott was seen wearing the exact same plaid shirt on a night out with his ex Sofia Richie back in 2017.

The 37-year-old recently split from the model after three years of dating.

The news comes after Kourtney and Scott took their kids to the desert for Memorial Day weekend – following his recent stint in rehab.

The former couple stayed in a luxury villa at the 5-star Amangiri resort in Utah, alongside their three kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

View this post on Instagram western A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 25, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

At the time, a source close to the family told E!: “Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend.”

“He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He’s talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves.”

“Scott has been very willing and open to get help and wants to continue treatment. Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids,” the insider continued.

“She has really been there for him since his rehab exit, and has had a lot of sympathy towards him.”

“Scott is doing so much better since last month when he was feeling down. It truly takes him to hit rock bottom for him to get help and get his life back on track.”

