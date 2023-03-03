Kourtney Kardashian forced to hit back at pregnancy speculation once again

Kourtney Kardashian has been forced to hit back at pregnancy speculation once again.

Last month, the reality star shared an ad promoting her new Lemme product, called Lemme Purr.

The mum-of-three’s post was quickly inundated with comments, as many fans suggested she may be pregnant.

After a fan commented: “Is she pregnant,” on Kourtney’s post – the reality star decided to hit back.

She penned: “The after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much).”

“Also, are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”

The Poosh founder, who married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker last year, started seeking fertility treatments back in 2021 amid their hopes to have a baby.

Kourtney recently took a break from the medication to see if she and Travis could have a pregnancy naturally.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in December, the 43-year-old revealed she is “finally getting my energy back” after the treatment.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her on a treadmill, the reality star wrote: “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

Kourtney has spoke openly about her fertility journey on The Kardashians.

In one episode, she said: “The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do.”

“It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

In another update, the mum-of-three said: “Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg, but it didn’t make it to [the] embryo stage. We start back again.”

Kourtney has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, and he’s a step-dad to Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.