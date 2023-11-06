Kourtney Kardashian ‘feels so blessed’ over birth of her son after pregnancy ‘took a stressful turn’

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “feeling so blessed” over the birth of her son, after her pregnancy “took a stressful turn”.

The reality star and her husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child together earlier this month, with sources confirming the news to PEOPLE.

The couple named their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Kourtney is “over the moon about her son’s arrival”.

“She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now.”

Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy by stepping out at a Blink-182 concert earlier this year, holding a sign which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After the Blink-182’’ bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The pregnancy announcement made reference to Blink-182’s All The Small Things music video.

In September, Blink-182 were forced to postpose a number of their gigs, as Travis rushed home to the US due to an “urgent family matter”.

Kourtney later revealed she had been hospitalised and had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery”, as she thanked doctors for saving her baby’s life.

She wrote at the time: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

”I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she added.

Kourtney already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008.

He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.