Kourtney Kardashian explains her relationship with Addison Rae – after her sisters ask if they’re ‘hooking up’

Kourtney Kardashian explains her relationship with Addison Rae – after her sisters...

Kourtney Kardashian was forced to explain her relationship with Addison Rae on the latest episode of KUWTK, after her sisters asked if they were “hooking up”.

The mother-of-three grew close to the TikTok star last year, and their friendship initially confused Kourtney’s family.

During Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe admitted they were suspicious over how “secretive” Kourtney was being about her relationship with the 20-year-old.

They pointed out that Kourtney has been in such a “good mood” since Addison came on the scene, and decided to investigate.

The sisters then invited Addison to lunch without Kourtney, and questioned the social media star over their newfound friendship.

After asking Addison a bunch of questions, Kim brazenly asked if they were “hooking up”.

The 20-year-old clarified that they’re just friends, and said it was “weird” that everyone got the wrong impression.

Days later, Kourtney asked her sisters why they were obsessing over her relationship with Addison.

Khloe explained: “We’re not dissing Addison. We love Addison. We literally just want to know, does Addison do something where she pulls out like, a better attitude in you?”

The 41-year-old then said her and Addison’s “energies align,” and Khloe replied: “So, you have kid-like energy?”

Kourtney responded: “I feel like I have a young heart and an old soul.”

During a confessional, the mother-of-three added: “I don’t think every person needs to understand my relationships with each of my friends.”

“It’s weird that people seem so bothered by it.”