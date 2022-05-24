Kourtney Kardashian changes her name after marrying Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has officially changed her name on Instagram, after marrying Travis Barker.

On May 23, the reality star added “Kourtney Kardashian Barker” to her profile, cementing her new status as the Blink-182 star’s wife.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, the mother-of-three also showed her new initials, “KKB,” stitched inside her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

Fans previously thought the 42-year-old would change her name to Kourtney Barker after getting hitched, but it looks like the POOSH founder wants to hang on to the Kardashian name.

The couple, who legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last week, exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino on Sunday evening.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who reportedly “sponsored” their Italian nuptials.

The bride wore a custom Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by archival Italian lingerie, and changed into a black version for their wedding reception.

The couple tied the knot in a grotto area on the grounds of the castle, which was covered in red carpet and decorated with red roses and extravagant gold furniture.

Kourtney’s momager Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle to a moving rendition of a woman singing Ave Maria.

Travis’ daughter Alabama shared the first photo of the couple at the altar, which showed the bride and groom holding hands while kneeling on two red and gold thrones.

The 16-year-old also posted a selfie with Kourtney on her Instagram Story.

In another photo posted on social media, the newlywed couple were then seen leaving the castle’s grotto area as man and wife, as they climbed the steps back up to the historic house.

The couple also hosted their wedding reception at Castello Brown, where they had Andrea Bocelli perform for guests.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ other two kids Landon, 18, and Atiana, 22, are also there.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.