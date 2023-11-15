Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence after welcoming baby boy

Kourtney Kardashian has broken her silence since she welcomed her baby boy, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker.

The reality star and her husband welcomed their first child together earlier this month, with sources confirming the news to PEOPLE.

The mother-of-four has now taken to her Instagram account to wish Travis a happy birthday.

The 44-year-old showed off her baby bump in the throwback shoot as she wished the Blink-182 drummer “the happiest birthday.”

Kourtney wrote: “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday.”

“You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side.”

“I love you beyond words, forever.”

After the birth of their first child together, a source told PEOPLE that Kourtney is “over the moon about her son’s arrival.”

“She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now.”

It has been a difficult journey for the pair as they spent two years trying to conceive – having tried IVF several times the couple opted to conceive naturally last year.

Kourtney already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008.

He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.