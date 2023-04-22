Kourtney Kardashian appears to respond to Shanna Moakler’s comments about her ‘f***in weird’ relationship with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have responded to Shanna Moakler’s comments about her “f**kin weird” relationship with Travis Barker.

The 48-year-old was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, and the former couple share two kids together – Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

Travis is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Earlier this week Shanna spoke about her ex Travis’ relationship with Kourtney, saying: “I just think the whole thing is so f**king weird.”

“I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”

The former Miss USA continued, “I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

“I don’t even know Travis Barker anymore. We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to 2012 and I don’t even know him.”

Shanna continued: “We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day.”

Kourtney appears to have responded to Shanna’s comments after she shared a bible verse on Instagram.

The mum-of-three wrote: “So much criticism and hate and negativity lately. Let’s do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier.”

“I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it’s still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy. Thoughts for the day.”