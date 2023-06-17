Kourtney Kardashian announces she’s expecting her first child with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has announced she’s expecting her first child with Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old surprised her husband when she stepped out at a Blink-182 concert holding a sign, which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After his bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

Kourtney and Travis started seeking fertility treatments in 2021 amid their hopes to have a baby.

The couple continued the treatments for nearly a year, but had been unable to conceive.

The reality star then took a break from the medication to see if she and her husband could have a pregnancy naturally.

Taking to her Instagram Stories last December, the 44-year-old revealed she’s “finally getting my energy back” after the treatment.

At the time, Kourtney told her Instagram followers: “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

The mum-of-three has spoken openly about her fertility journey on The Kardashians.

In one episode, she said: “The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do.”

“It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

In another update, the mum-of-three said: “Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg, but it didn’t make it to [the] embryo stage. We start back again.”

Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama.

He’s also a step-dad to Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021.

The couple tied the knot in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, hours after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards together.

One month after their Vegas wedding, Kourtney and Travis officially exchanged vows in front of an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara.

The couple then hosted a star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion.