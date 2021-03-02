Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship ‘going strong’

The couple were friends for years before they started dating

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship is reportedly “going strong”.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating for a couple of months, and recently went Instagram official.

A source told E! News that Kourtney is glad she’s given their romance a chance, after being friends for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

The insider said: “He’s always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship.”

“Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen.”

“He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It’s going really well and Travis’ kids love Kourtney.”

“She’s really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months.”

“Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project.”

“Kourtney and Travis have both had a mutual respect for each other for years that has led to this,” the source added.

Kourtney shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 21.