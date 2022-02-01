Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s ‘fairytale’ wedding plans revealed

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s “fairytale” wedding plans have been revealed.

The couple got engaged in October last year after a whirlwind romance, and are reportedly planning on tying the knot very soon.

An insider told Us Weekly: “It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring. They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love.”

According to the publication, the couple “really excited” about planning the wedding and are trying to keep the specifics under wraps until the big day arrives.

The source continued: “[Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests.”

“It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though.”

According to E! News, Kourtney has hired event planner Mindy Weiss, who has worked with the Kardashians for years, to plan her wedding to Travis.

While a host of famous faces are expected to attend their big day, an insider told the publication: “It won’t be a huge event, only close friends and family.”

The source continued: “Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She’s not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day.”

The couple’s respective children will also be involved in their wedding.

Kourtney is mum to three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.