Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rent lavish castle in Italy for their star-studded wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have rented a lavish castle in Italy for their star-studded wedding.

While the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, the pair will tie the knot in front of their family and friends in Portofino in the coming days.

According to TMZ, Kourtney and Travis will host their second nuptials at Castello Brown, which they are taking over entirely for the occasion.

The outlet also reported that Kourtney’s kids will be involved in the wedding, after they were excluded from the couple’s engagement last year.

The POOSH founder’s sisters will also be there for the big day, as well as Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

However the publication has reported that the father of Kourtney’s kids, Scott Disick, has not received an invitation to the ceremony.

Twitter account Celebrity Jets, which tracks the private jets of the rich and famous, has reported that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s private jets were en route to Italy on Thursday night.

Kourtney , 42, and Travis, 46, started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbra.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.