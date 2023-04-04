Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker release trailer for star-studded wedding special

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have released the trailer for a special documentary that will take fans behind-the-scenes of their star-studded wedding.

The couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last summer, before they travelled to Italy for their lavish wedding in Portofino on May 22.

Titled ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, the special episode will premiere on April 13, streaming on Hulu and Disney+ internationally.

The episode will include “personal archive footage” of their legal wedding at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, and their lavish ceremony at Castello Brown in Portofino on May 22.

The bride and groom, plus their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion last summer.

Kourtney wore a custom Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by archival Italian lingerie, and changed into a black version for their wedding reception.

Fans will get to see the moment her momager Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle to a moving rendition of Ave Maria, and how the famous family celebrated after.

The couple also hosted their wedding reception at Castello Brown, where they had Andrea Bocelli perform for guests.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, were also there.