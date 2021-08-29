The couple have been sharing loved-up snaps from their holiday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker jet off on romantic trip to Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have jetted off on a romantic trip to Italy.

The KUWTK star and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating since late last year, but only went public with their romance in February.

The couple have been sharing loved-up photos from their trip to Instagram, including snaps of their gorgeous views and meals.

Their trip comes just weeks after Travis took his first flight since surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008.

On September 19, 2008, the musician boarded a private jet heading to Los Angeles after performing in South Carolina.

Travis was joined by Adam ‘DJ AM’ Goldstein, his security guard Charles ‘Che’ Still, and his assistant Chris Baker.

While attempting to take off, the small plane suffered a tire blow out, and it crashed through the airport’s fence and over the nearby highway – before landing into the embankment on the side of the road.

Chris Baker and Charles Still were both killed in the crash, along with the plane’s pilot Sarah Lemmon and co-pilot James Bland.

Travis suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of his body after escaping the burning plane through the emergency exit door along with Adam.

The drummer spent three months in the hospital after the crash, where he underwent skin grafts and 26 surgeries to repair the damage.

After flying to Mexico with his girlfriend Kourtney earlier this month, he shared a photo of them in front of a plane, and captioned the post: “With you anything is possible 🖤”

