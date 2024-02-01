Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker considering using a surrogate for their next pregnancy following her ‘difficult’ birth

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have considered using a surrogate for their next pregnancy following her “difficult” birth.

The couple welcomed their son Rocky 13 on November 1st last year- just two months after the 44-year-old was rushed to hospital for “urgent fetal surgery” to save their unborn baby’s life.

At the time, the reality star, who shares children Mason, 13, Penelope, 12, and 10-year-old Reign with her ex Scott Disick – said she wasn’t “prepared for the fear” she felt after having “really easy pregnancies” in the past.

An insider told the Daily Mail that the couple are eager to expand their clan and have discussed the option of surrogacy after Kourtney’s traumatic pregnancy.

The source said: “Kourt had a difficult pregnancy with Rocky. She and Travis are beyond blessed that it worked out the way it did,”

“It was touch and go for a moment, but everyone is healthy and happy, and it has made them want even more children together.”

The source also commented on the couple’s frequent public displays of affection and said the pregnancy only heightened their love.

The source added: “This pregnancy challenged their love for each other in such a way that it is even better than it was – it makes people vomit with all the lovey-dovey high school related PDA they share.”

“Since Rocky is so young and they are enjoying him, next year would be the soonest time to start thinking about more kids.”

The source concluded: “They have talked about trying for another child, but this time around they would likely go through a surrogate. It is a consistent conversation between them that hasn’t changed to a ‘no’.”

Kourtney Kardashian has shared postpartum updates since giving birth to her baby boy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA in November.

The following month the mother-of-four shared an update with her 224 million followers and doted over her role as a mom.

She wrote: “Doing the most important job in the world…being a mommy, keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods.”

“Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them on, along with my walks outside in the stroller.”

She concluded by saying: “Be kind to yourself.”