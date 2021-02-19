Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick talk marriage in KUWTK promo – amid her new romance with Travis Barker

The former couple split back in 2015

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spoke about marriage in a new promo clip for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Although they split back in 2015, fans have been rooting for the former couple to get back together in recent months.

Despite their rocky relationship in the past, the reality stars have remained on good terms, as they continue to co-parent their three children – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

On Thursday night, Kris Jenner shared a new teaser clip for the upcoming series of KUWTK.

In the promo, Scott and Kourtney have a conversation surrounding the topic of marriage.

Scott is seen telling the 41-year-old: “I’ll marry you right now!”

Kourtney’s response doesn’t appear in the teaser, but a quick clip of her smiling at Scott is shown as he makes the proposal.

The promo clip was released just days after Kourtney finally confirmed her new romance with Travis Barker.

According to reports, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating for a couple of months, after their friendship turned romantic.

Making their romance Instagram official earlier this week, Kourtney shared a sweet photo of them holding hands.

Meanwhile, Scott is currently in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior.

The couple sparked romance rumours in October, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

Amelia, 19, is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.