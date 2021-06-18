Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reveal the REAL reason they broke up during KUWTK reunion

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reveal the REAL reason they broke up...

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have revealed the real reason they broke up.

In a teaser clip for part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, the former couple admitted Scott’s substance abuse was the main reason for their split.

After host Andy Cohen asked if they’d still be together if Scott maintained his sobriety, the pair agreed that they probably would.

Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children together – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Despite their split, the former couple have remained close over the years – leading fans to believe they’ve hooked up since they called it quits in 2015.

After Andy asked if they’ve been intimate over the past five years, Kourtney shook her head and said: “People cannot believe that, but we have not. For real.”

Scott then quipped: “How annoying!”

As for what their relationship is like today, Kourtney said they’re “great friends and co-parents” and Scott confirmed: “We’re family. I think we always will be.”

Andy also asked Kourtney whether Scott’s infidelity or substance abuse was the biggest “dealbreaker” for her.

The 42-year-old replied: “I mean, the infidelity, I only knew about it at the end. So I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker.”

The Bravo boss then questioned Scott if his excessive drinking led to his “bad behaviour”.

Ad

The 38-year-old said: “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behaviour. I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

When asked if he wants a monogamous relationship now, he said: “Yeah, now. But then I was somewhat young and I didn’t really know the difference.”

Kris Jenner then pointed out that Scott was only 23 when they started filming KUWTK.

At the end of the clip, Andy asked Scott if he gets “upset” when Kourtney is linked to other men.

Scott joked: “Me? No, I just want to kill them.”

The family all laughed, and then Scott said: “The last guy, I mean let’s all be honest here…”

Kourtney then agreed that Scott and her entire family didn’t like the last person she dated.

The mother-of-three is currently dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, but before that she dated Algerian model Younes Bendjima.