Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disck spotting eating in favourite LA restaurant together

The former couple were photographed without any masks, and hugging friends

While most of the world continues to remain in lockdown, with limited access to normal things, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seem to be back to their usual activities.

The former couple have been photographed attending a lunch in hotspot Nobu in Malibu, just hours after they opened for the first time in months.

The duo were seen with their children outside the seaside venue, with none of the stars wearing masks.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seen without masks as they bring the kids to lunch with pals at Nobu Malibu https://t.co/44tNY3yzck — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 7, 2020

MailOnline published the photos, which saw the family heading in for food.

Kourtney was also seen hugging a female friend, as her children walked in to the venue.

It comes just weeks after Scott checked-in to rehab, but left just hours afterwards when images of him in the facility leaked online.

It then emerged that Scott, 37, had split from his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21.