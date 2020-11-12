Kourtney Kardashian admits she was ‘caught off guard’ when Scott Disick revealed plans to enter rehab

Kourtney Kardashian has admitted she was “caught off guard” when Scott Disick revealed plans to enter rehab earlier this year.

The reality star entered a facility in Colorado at the end of April, but was forced to leave after a few days due to privacy concerns.

Scott was seeking help to deal with his “past traumas”, after losing both his parents less than a year apart in 2013 and 2014.

In a sneak peek for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott calls his ex-girlfriend Kourtney to talk through his decision.

“This whole COVID, staying in, no structure, it doesn’t work for me. It’s making me feel like I can’t handle staying home, not working,” he explains.

“I just didn’t grieve my parents correctly or give it enough time. I just want to be the best person I can be for my family. A couple people told me about this place that specifically deals with past traumas. I just want to learn how to deal with everything the right way.”

Scott then asked Kourtney if she can handle the kids while he’s away for “at least a month”, and she agrees.

The former couple shares three kids together – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

During a camera confessional, Kourtney says: “I am caught a little off guard, because for the first time, Scott isn’t being asked to go away. He isn’t having an issue with alcohol or drugs.”

“It’s his idea, so I think it feels really different. I want him to be the best that he can for my kids and for himself and for me.”

“I’m more than happy to support him in any way that I can. This time, I think it’s really bringing up important work that we all have to do.”

Just days after he entered the facility in Colorado at the end of April, Scott was forced to leave after a photo of him in a group meeting on Zoom was leaked to the press.

In a statement, Scott’s attorney Marty Singer revealed his plans to take legal action at the time.

He said: “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

“He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” the statement continued. “Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home.”

“We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” he added.