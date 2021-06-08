Kourtney Kardashian admits she ‘doesn’t know’ whether she and Scott Disick will get back together

Kourtney Kardashian admits she ‘doesn’t know’ whether she and Scott Disick will...

Kourtney Kardashian has admitted she “doesn’t know” whether she and Scott Disick will ever get back together.

The former couple dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children together – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

In a teaser for this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney explained why she is frustrated by her family constantly asking her whether or not she will rekindle her romance with Scott.

Speaking in her confessional, the Poosh founder said: “I just feel like I’m really over it with my family enabling Scott, because they don’t know all of the details.”

“When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him,” she explained to her sisters Khloe and Kim.

Kourtney said that while Scott has made “so many major life improvements” since their split, the biggest thing for her is “consistency”.

Kim asked: “Would you ever just say to him, ‘Hey, it’s never going to happen’?” to which Kourtney replied: “But I don’t know that it’s never going to happen.”

Explaining her frustrations, the mum-of-three said: “You guys usually agree with him, and you’re like, ‘Yes! Kourtney, what is she doing? Why isn’t she taking it seriously? You’ve changed so much.’ Stop agreeing with him because that’s not true.”

Khloe said: “I’m sorry you feel like that, especially from your sisters and definitely that’s not our intent at all. We will both do better, and you’re right a hundred percent. You are.”

In recent months, Kourtney has been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Scott has been dating model Amelia Hamlin.

The series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Thursday, June 10.