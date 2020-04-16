Kourtney Kardashian admits pregnancy speculation is ‘offensive’

Some fans believe the reality star is expecting again

Kourtney Kardashian has admitted she was “offended” by people thinking she’s pregnant.

Last week, the 40-year-old posted a sultry photo of herself baring her mid-section, and a fan commented, “You are pregnant,” under the photo.

The mother-of-three initially poked fun at the comment, and said it would be a “blessing” if she was.

However, Kourtney has since confessed she “did take [the comments] offensively.”

View this post on Instagram @poosh A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

Speaking to her friend Sarah Howard on Instagram Live, Kourtney said she shared the picture knowing she “didn’t look pregnant”, and was hurt by some of the comments suggesting she was.

“I’ve been pregnant three times I know what my body looks like,” she explained. “To me it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body.”

The reality star continued: “I think there’s so much criticism on everybody, not even just your physicality but the way we do things.”

“We live in this social media world where people think they should comment. Everyone has such vastly different opinions.”

