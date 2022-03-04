Kourtney Kardashian admits filming KUWTK became ‘really toxic’ in candid interview

Kourtney Kardashian has admitted filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians became “really toxic” towards the end.

The Kardashian-Jenner family wrapped filming their long-running E! reality show last January, after 14 years on air.

During a candid new interview with Bustle, the eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney confessed: “Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me.”

“I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place,” she explained.

“I felt like I was being almost a character. ‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.’

“I was used to always being a b**** and having no feelings.”

Towards the end of their E! reality show, Kourtney got into multiple fights with her sisters over filming the show, as she refused to share certain parts of her life.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner told the magazine: “We were probably all just a little too hard on Kourtney, to be honest.”

“Everybody has their own boundaries, and I think that the discussion was we just have to learn how to respect those boundaries.”

“If Kourtney doesn’t want to share certain things, instead of everybody getting annoyed by that or upset by that, it’s just really about accepting what works for everybody.”

“At some point you have to kind of make a decision about how you’re going to spend your time and how you’re going to balance.”

“I think that Kourtney’s really found that balance that she has craved for so long. And she’s been happy. You can see it on her face and in the way she is and her laughter.”

Since they wrapped filming Keeping Up The Kardashians, the famous family have landed a brand new show with Hulu, which will premiere in April.

Despite Kourtney’s feelings about KUWTK, the 42-year-old is much happier filming this series.

“Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters. When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other,'” Kourtney explained.

“It’s so funny, because there was a little tease for our new show. And I saw people in the comments like, ‘Kourtney is already over the show. She looks miserable.'”

“I just find it funny. Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

The new series will take fans behind the scenes of Kourtney’s engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who proposed to her in October.

The POOSH founder, who shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick, has been dating the rocker since the end of 2020.