Kourtney and Kim come to blows in the season four premiere of The Kardashians

Season four of The Kardashians premiered on Disney+ today, featuring another massive row between Kourtney and Kim.

Tensions reached an all time high between the eldest Kardashian sisters last season, and it looks like their feud is far from over…

Their feud stems from Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana just months after Kourtney collaborated with the brand on her wedding to Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old married the Blink-182 drummer at a star-studded ceremony in Portofino, Italy last year.

The bride, groom and their entire wedding party were dressed by Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who also helped organise their nuptials.

Earlier this year, Kim was announced as the face of Dolce & Gabbana – just months after attending her sister’s lavish Italian wedding.

At the time, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity”, and claimed she took away from her special moment.

However, Kim denied any wrongdoing, saying she “couldn’t have been more mindful” of Kourtney ahead of her collaboration.

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim came to blows once again during a heated phone call.

Kourtney told Kim: “You saw this thing that was mine and that wasn’t yours. And you wanted it.”

“You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there ’til the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget about you couldn’t be happy—you couldn’t be happy for me.”

Kim replied: “I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me, because all of this never happened. I was so happy for you.”

The 42-year-old also claimed Kourtney has a “serious vendetta” against their family, saying: “You hate us. You’re a different person. We all talk about it.”

Kourtney then hit back: “Because I don’t need you guys anymore.”

A furious Kim said: “All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us, so we’re all confused.”

“We’re on a group chat that’s actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us and have to figure why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

Kourtney criticised Kim and her friends for creating “side chats” about her, and told them to “get a f***ing life”.

The conversation then took a turn when Kim responded: “Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so…”

Breaking down in tears, Kourtney said: “Is that helpful? You’re like adding it into a fight to have a side—like, it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me? It’s like, you’re just a f***ing witch and I f***ing hate you.”