Kodaline’s Mark Prendergast warns people to ‘be over-cautious’ as he opens up about coronavirus diagnosis

"You can make the people around you very very unwell"

Kodaline’s Mark Prendergast warns people to ‘be over-cautious’ as he opens up...

Kodaline star Mark Prendergast has been diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19.

Speaking to the 2FM Breakfast Show this morning, Mark told Eoghan McDermott and Doireann Garrihy that he believes he picked up the virus in a London airport.

The musician described the experience as a “horrible waiting game” as he says that he initially felt he might be “over-reacting” by self-isolating – but now knows he did the right thing.

Mark revealed that he was visiting his parent’s home following a trip to the UK when he suddenly became unwell and developed a severe dry cough.

“Iv’e never had a cough like it before,” he said.

“Overall my experience wasn’t as bad as it can get,” he admitted, but said that his symptoms manifested themselves over a period of four days.

He praised the HSE for their hard work, after he used the Croke Park drive through facility to be tested.

“The HSE has been amazing, even talking to them on the phone – they had to trace back everyone I was with – they have been incredible.”

Mark admitted that he wondered if he was over-reacting to his illness, but called for listeners to be vigilant and to take the virus very seriously.

“Even getting the test I was like ‘what am I at’ and even when I was sick i was like ‘no I don’t have it.’ I was supposed to be going to a friend’s 30th and I just cancelled an hour before… even that felt like I was taking it a bit too far, but it’s not until the test results come back and you realise ‘oh God, thank God I stayed home.'”

“I advise people to be almost over-cautious, as soon as you feel like you have symptoms you have to stay home – though people should be home already,” he continued.

“Treat it as if there is a chance that you may have it. Don’t have that ‘oh it will be grand mentality’ because that is what I had. It’s quite serious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kodaline (@kodaline) on Feb 12, 2020 at 2:58am PST

“I think ‘mind yourself’ is the best advice.”

“Not to panic people but I think it’s spreading at a ridiculous pace and you can make the people around you very very unwell without even showing symptoms. It’s mad times,” he concluded.

Mark reassured fans that the rest of the band “are fine” and have not been diagnosed with the illness.