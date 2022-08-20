Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa breaks down in tears over leaked crash pictures in court testimony

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears during her emotional court testimony on Friday, amid her ongoing trial against Los Angeles County.

The 40-year-old’s basketball star husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa is now suing Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy over photos of the crash that were allegedly shared between police officers and firefighters after the tragedy.

During her nearly three-hour testimony, Vanessa said she felt helpless after learning that first responders had allegedly shared graphic images of Kobe, Gianna, and the seven other victims of the crash.

Though the photos were never released publicly, the widow said: “I live in fear every day of being on social media and these popping up. I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up.”

“I want to remember my husband and my daughter the way that they were,” she explained. “I don’t ever want to see these photographs.”

Speaking on the stand, the 40-year-old recalled visiting the Lost Hills Sheriff Station the morning of the accident, and asking Sheriff Alex Villanueva to protect the crash site from the paparazzi.

Three days later, the photo-sharing allegations came to light in an article published by the Los Angeles Times on February 27, 2020.

Sobbing in court, Vanessa said: “I trusted them not to do these things.”

In court, a lawyer for the defence, Mira Hashmall, said the photos were taken because they were deemed important for assessing the crash site.

However, after LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva learned they were being shared, he demanded all copies be deleted.

After Ms Hashmall said the deputy who took the photos was only trying to do his job, Vanessa said: “I don’t think you need to take close-up photos of people to determine how many people are on an aircraft. I think he could have just counted.”

The trial continues.