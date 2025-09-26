Kneecap’s Mo Chara considering case against British state for reputational damage and loss of earnings

Kneecap’s Mo Chara has confirmed he is “absolutely” considering taking a case against the British state for reputational damage and loss of earnings.

Liam Óg Ó hAannaidh, otherwise known as Mo Chara, walked free from a London court today after a terrorism charge against him was dropped.

In his first interview since the case was thrown out, the Belfast rapper sat down with Virgin Media News Correspondent Richard Chambers, in which he sent a clear message to the British Prime Minister by saying: “Better luck next time, Keir.”

The 27-year-old said the past few months have been a “nightmare”, but insisted it’s time to move past Kneecap stories and on to Gaza.

Mo Chara told Richard: “Palestinians are running out of time.”

Mr Óg Ó hAnnaidh also said he will “absolutely” look at pursuing a case against the British state for reputational damage and loss of earnings from the terror charge case.

The Belfast-native was accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation in the UK, during a gig in the O2 Forum, Kentish Town on November 21.

Today’s hearing took place at Woolwich Crown Court, where hundreds of people turned out to support the musician, who was joined by his bandmates Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

The hearing had been due to take place at Westminster Magistrates Court, however the building was forced to close yesterday due to flooding.

Ó hAannaidh was charged back in May under the Terrorism Act, under which it is a criminal offence to display an article in a way “which arouses reasonable suspicion that someone is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”.

However, the case was thrown out in court today following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

His legal team had argued that the charge was brought outside the six-month limit from when the offence was alleged to have occurred.

However, prosecutors had claimed the charge was brought exactly within the time limit.

In response to the news, Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert tweeted: “We have won!!!!!! Liam Óg is a free man. We said we would fight them and win. We did. (Twice)

“Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER. Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not. Free Palestine 🇵🇸.”

Hundreds of protestors turned out to support the Kneecap star, with fans holding “Free Mo Chara” signs and waving Palestine and Irish flags outside the court.

In a statement after the charge against him was dropped, the 27-year-old said: “A massive thank you to my legal team. Darragh, Jude, blinne, Brenda, Gareth and to all at Phoenix law. A special thanks also to my interpreter Susan.

“This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about ‘terrorism’, a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress. It was always about Gaza. About what happens if you dare to speak up.”

“As people from Ireland we know oppression, colonialism, famine and genocide. We have suffered and still suffer under ‘your empire’. Your attempts to silence us have failed, because we are right, and you are wrong. We will not be silent.

“We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. We have. If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it is the British state.

“Free Palestine! Tiocfaidh ár lá,” he added.