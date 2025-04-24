Kneecap subject to ‘severe’ death threats in wake of Coachella performance

Kneecap’s manager has revealed the group have been subject to “severe” death threats in wake of their performance at Coachella.

The trio from Belfast, made up of DJ Próvaí, Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap, performed at the popular festival in California last weekend, in front of projections that accused Israel of “committing genocide against the Palestinian people”.

They displayed a message on stage that read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the U.S. government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. F**k Israel, Free Palestine.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, the group’s manager Daniel Lambert praised them for showing “bravery and conviction”.

“If somebody is hurt by the truth, that’s something for them to be hurt by, but it’s really important to speak truth. Thankfully the lads are not afraid to do that,” he said.

He said the band members have received death threats in the wake of their performance, which he described as “too severe to get into”.

Sharon Osbourne is among those who have publicly criticised the group, and called for the band’s work visas to be revoked in a statement shared on social media.

Coachella 2025 will be remembered as a festival that compromised its moral and spiritual integrity. Goldenvoice, the festival organizer, facilitated this by allowing artists to use the Coachella stage as a platform for political expression. At a time when the world is… pic.twitter.com/moqSVyC2hs — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) April 22, 2025

In the post, Sharon claimed they “took their performance to a different level by incorporating aggressive political statements.”

“This behaviour raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA,” she continued.

“It is disheartening that they have not used their positions to prevent the promotion of such controversial messages.

“As someone with both Irish Catholic on my mother’s side and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage on my father’s side, and extensive experience in the music industry. I understand the complexities involved. I urge you to join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap’s work visa.”

Responding to Sharon’s comments, Daniel said: “Why aren’t we talking about the opinion of Omar Bartov, an Israeli-American genocide expert, who concludes that Israel are committing genocide?”

“Why should we care what Sharon Osbourne thinks? I certainly don’t.”

Kneecap’s manager continued: “To the band’s massive credit, there’s three young working-class people here who have built a career for themselves, on the basis of the Irish language, music, culture and identity.

“They have the bravery and conviction, especially where they’ve come from in a post-conflict society, to stand up for what’s right.”

Daniel insisted many people have also contacted the group to say “thank you for saying what is right, what is just and something that sadly isn’t said enough”.

He continued to praise the trio for making a stand “despite the fact it may harm their careers, and their income”.

“It’s an extremely strong position for young people to take, especially young people from a working-class background,” he added.

Following the backlash they received over their Coachella performance, Kneecap responded to an article written by Variety titled: “Irish Rap Group Kneecap Projects Aggressive Pro-Palestine, Anti-Israel Messages During Coachella Sets,” and said: “Honesty isn’t aggressive – f**king bombs are.”

Honesty isn’t aggressive – fucking bombs are https://t.co/6aelj6IKrC — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 21, 2025