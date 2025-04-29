Kneecap say ‘kill your MP’ remark was ‘taken out of context’ as they release apology to families

Kneecap have released an apology to the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox, after footage emerged of one of it’s members appearing to say “kill your local MP”.

The band released a statement after footage from a November 2023 gig appeared to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Counter-terrorism police in London were said to be examining the footage, along with a video clip from another concert in November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Following the release of the footage, the daughter of murdered David Amess, Katie Amess addressed the group, while speaking to the UK Tonight With Sarah-Jane Mee, and said: “I’m more than happy to sit down and speak with them. I’m sure they’ve never met a victim of such a heinous crime, and so they’re not thinking it through.”

“If they were to meet with me and to see and to hear the pain and the torture and the torment that I go through every day, I’m sure they would feel terribly guilty.”

“And I’m sure that they would apologise, because if not, what kind of people are they?”

Following this, Kneecap have issued a statement, in which they claimed their words were “taken out of context.”

They wrote: “They want you to believe words are more harmful than genocide. Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral hysteria.”

“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.”

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNEECAP (@kneecap32)

They continued: “This distortion is not only absurd, it is a transparent effort to derail the real conversation. All two million Palestinian peole in Gaza are currently being starved to death by Israel. At least 20,000 children in Gaza have been killed.”

“To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt.”

“Kneecap’s message has always been – and remains – one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs.”

“No smear campaign will change that. Suddenly after calling our the US administration at Coachella to applause and solidarity, there is an avalanche of outrage and condemnation by the political classes of Britain. The real crimes are not in our performances; The real crimes are the silence and complicity of those in power. Shame on them,” the group concluded.

The apology comes just days after the group released a statement addressing the backlash they’ve received following their performance at Coachella.

The trio from Belfast, made up of DJ Próvaí, Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap, performed at the popular festival in California last weekend, in front of projections that accused Israel of “committing genocide against the Palestinian people”.

They displayed a message on stage that read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the U.S. government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. F**k Israel, Free Palestine.”

Since then, the band have been subject to “severe” death threats.

In a statement shared on social media on Friday evening, the band wrote: “Since our statements at Coachella — exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people — we have faced a coordinated smear campaign.

“For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments’ complicity in war crimes.

“The recent attacks against us, largely emanating from the US, are based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods. We are taking action against several of these malicious efforts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNEECAP (@kneecap32)

“Let us be absolutely clear,” they continued. “The reason Kneecap is being targeted is simple — we are telling the truth, and our audience is growing.

“Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter. They weaponize false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide.

“We do not give a f*ck what religion anyone practices. We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are.

“What we care about is that governments of the countries we perform in are enabling some of the most horrific crimes of our lifetimes — and we will not stay silent.”

“No media spin will change this,” they added.

“Our only concern is the Palestinian people — the 20,000 murdered children and counting. The young people at our gigs see through the lies. They stand on the side of humanity and justice.

“And that gives us great hope,” they wrote, before signing off, “Kneecap ❤️.”