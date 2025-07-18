Kneecap reveal they WON’T face charges over Glastonbury performance after investigations ends

Kneecap have revealed that they won’t face charges over their Glastonbury performance after the investigation into their gig comes to a close.

Last month, the Avon and Somerset Police launched a criminal investigation into comments made on stage by the Belfast Irish rap group at the festival.

On Friday, the force stated that detectives had sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and chosen not to take any further action against Kneecap on the grounds that there was “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence.”

Taking to Instagram, Kneecap shared an image of what appears to be an email from the police force, which confirmed that a stop has been put to the investigation.

The band wrote in the caption: “One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.”

“We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world’s most famous festival.”

“Shortly afterwards we learn of an active police investigation. An investigation that followed after the Prime Minister himself said it ‘was not appropriate’ we played Glastonbury.”

“Walk off stage to the rapturous sounds of good people and into the creaking scheming sounds of the establishment. This ‘investigation’ was reported across the world’s media often with wildly misleading headlines.

“Every single person who saw our set knew no law was broken, not even close….yet the police saw fit to publicly announce they were opening an investigation.”

Why open and publicise an investigation into f**k all? This is political. This is targeted. This is state intimidation.”

“After the media damage is inflicted and seen by millions of eyes – you receive a private email to say there’s no evidence and no action – that is seen by two people only. There is no public apology, they don’t send this to media or post it on police accounts.”

“We will continue to fight. We will continue to win.”

Addressing the crowd at Glastonbury, Kneecap member Naoise Ó Caireallain, better known as Moglaí Bap, said: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f**k Keir Starmer.”

He also thanked the Eavis family, who organise the festival, and said “they stood strong” amid the controversy.

This comes after Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s – better known as Mo Chara – attended a court case in London for an alleged terrorism offence.

Mo Chara was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on 20 August, with Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring telling him that he must attend court on that day.

His fellow band mates, JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) and Móglaí Bap, accompanied him to Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Only days after going on to play a gig in Dublin’s Fairview Park, Mo Chara roared from stage, “I’m a free man.”

“I think the British government is used to picking on people that they can get away with it, They f****d up this time,” he added.