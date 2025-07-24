Hungary ban Kneecap from performing at Sziget Music Festival

It has been revealed that Kneecap are banned from performing at the Sziget Music Festival in Hungary, taking place next month.

Hungarian authorities have banned the Belfast rap group from entering the country, while accusing them of using antisemitic language and praising the Hamas militant group.

Kneecap – made up of Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap), and J.J. Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) – are regularly caught up in controversy concerning pro-Palestinian messages delivered at their gigs.

Most recently, the band revealed that they won’t face charges over their Glastonbury performance after the investigation into their set came to a close.

A Hungarian Government spokesperson, Zoltán Kovács, wrote in a post on X: “Hungary’s government has moved to ban Kneecap from entering the country and performing at Sziget… citing antisemitic hate speech and open praise for Hamas and Hezbollah as justification.”

Zoltán then went on to share official letters from immigration authorities banning Kneecap from the country for three years, claiming their entry would “seriously threaten national security.”

The official Sziget Instagram account then went on to release a statement regarding the issue, saying: “We received official notice that the Hungarian Government will deny entry to the band Kneecap into Hungarian territory.”

Zoltán then shared official letters from immigration authorities banning Kneecap from the country for three years, claiming their entry would "seriously threaten national security."

“[…] This is an unprecedented move which we believe is both unnecessary and regrettable. Following concerns raised by the Government and pressure groups across Hungary over the past weeks at the prospect of Kneecap performing, we have liaised closely with the band and they reassured us that their performance would not contravene either Sziget’s values or Hungarian law.”

“Sziget Festival’s values mean we condemn hate speech, while guaranteeing the fundamental right to artistic freedom of expression for every performer.”

“Cancel culture and cultural boycotts are not the solution. Over the past 30 years, Sziget has served as a free and safe place for different cultures, hosting artists and visitors from around the world, earning significant recognition in the international community and enhancing Hungary’s reputation.”

“We fear that government’s decision announced today to ban Kneecap may not only damage the reputation of Sziget, but also negatively affect Hungary’s standing worldwide.”

The message concluded: “Sziget Festival will continue to do everything in its power to remain, in every sense, The Island of Freedom.”