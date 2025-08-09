Kneecap apologise to fans as gig in Vienna is cancelled due to ‘safety concerns’

Kneecap have issued an apology to fans as their upcoming gig in Vienna was cancelled due to “acute safety concerns.”

This comes after the Belfast rap group – made up of Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap), and J.J. Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) – were banned from performing at Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary.

Kneecap have regularly been caught up in controversy concerning pro-Palestinian messages delivered at their gigs lately.

Now, in a post on X, the band has shared: “‘Due to acute safety concerns on the part of the authorities’, our planned show in Vienna on September 1st is cancelled.”

“This follows the recent cancellation of a screening of our movie as part of the Vienna Cultural Summer due to ‘threats’ and ‘security concerns.'”

“Leo Lugner, of the FPÖ, announced he would file charges against the operator of the venue, and that ‘the Gasomoter must be scrutinized with regard to all public funding’, if our show was to go ahead.”

“F**k Leo Lugner. To the 3500 people we were looking forward to seeing at our first headline show in Vienna, we are sorry: this is out of our hands. All tickets will be refunded.”

“Yet again, it is clear that this is political distraction and a further attempt to silence those who call out genocide against the Palestinian people. But as always, we will fight on for what is right.”

A statement on the Vienna venues website reads, “Racoon Live Entertainment GmbH hereby cancels the planned Kneecap show on September 1, 2025, at the Gasometer Vienna due to acute safety concerns raised by the responsible authorities.”

Last month, Kneecap revealed that they won’t face charges over their Glastonbury performance after the investigation into their set came to a close.