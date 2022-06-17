Kit Harington to reprise role as Jon Snow for Game of Thrones spin-off series

Kit Harington is reportedly set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones spin-off series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is in early development, and will be a sequel to the original series.

Jon Snow was a fan favourite character during the eight-season fantasy epic, and Kit received two Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the lovable hero.

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow discovered his true identity, making him a potential heir to the Iron Throne.

But in the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and fans watched him travel North of the Wall with the Wildlings to start a new life.

Given the sequel series will take place after the events of Game of Thrones, it’s possible other characters from the show could make an appearance — including Jon’s half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

HBO will release their first GOT spinoff series ‘House of the Dragon’ on August 21.

The prequel, which follows the rise of House Targaryen, takes place 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The 10-episode series stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and is based on George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire And Blood.