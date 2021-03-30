Kirsten Dunst announces she’s expecting her second child with Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst has announced she’s expecting her second child with her fiancé Jesse Plemons.
The Bring It On star and her husband-to-be already share a 2-year-old son named Ennis, who they welcomed in May 2018.
The actress showed off her baby bump on the cover of W Magazine, where she posed alongside Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones.
View this post on Instagram
The 38-year-old joked about posing on the ground for the photoshoot, saying: “Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”
Ad
Kirsten and Jesse met on the set of Fargo back in 2016, and began dating a year later.
The couple got engaged in January 2017, before welcoming their first child together.
Ad