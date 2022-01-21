Kirk Norcoss posts heartbreaking tribute to his father Mick – one year after his tragic death

Kirk Norcoss has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his late father Mick, marking one year since his tragic death.

The 57-year-old, who previously owned Essex nightclub Sugar Hut, sadly took his own life on January 21, 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Mick’s son Kirk shared a photo collage of them over the years, alongside an emotional message.

The 33-year-old wrote: “Dad. I could right a million words and tell a millions story but none of that would be enough to describe the love and respect I have for you!”

“You are not just my dad, you are my idol and best friend! Thank you for everything you have ever done I love you more and more each day!”

“1 year ago today you left us dad but it only feels like yesterday. Miss you so much big man! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this week, the former TOWIE star broke down in tears as he recalled the devastating moment he discovered his father’s body and attempted to revive him.

Speaking on Loose Women ahead of his father’s anniversary, Kirk said: “I live next to my father. That morning, he was coming in and doing what he normally does. He gave me his next business strategy. That afternoon, he killed himself.”

“”I was indoors, having my lunch and I got a call from my dad’s partner saying, ‘I can’t find your dad.’ And I don’t know why, even though I saw him that morning, I knew what had happened.”

“We knew he was in the house, he’d locked himself in the house and I smashed through the door. He hanged himself and I found him… I gave him CPR, I tried my best. I knew he was gone though, I knew the minute I saw him.”

“It was surreal. It was like my life ended but I had so much to do at the same time. Once I knew it was done, I laid with my father and told him it was time to rest.”

Kirk admitted he’s suffered terrible flashbacks in the wake of his father’s death, and despite receiving support from his family, he is yet to seek professional help.

The 33-year-old said he wants to encourage men to speak out and get help if they’re suffering.

He told the panel: “I tried to commit suicide many years ago, I didn’t think I had a purpose then.”

“But now I’ve got to take a positive from what I’ve seen happen – the carnage that it’s caused… no one has to do that.”

“If you’ve ended a relationship, you can get another one, if you’ve lost all your money, you can get more money, if you’ve lost your job, you can get another job,” the TV personality continued.

“Everyone that’s watching this you have survived 100% of your worst days. Why can’t you survive more?”

“I have huge respect for my dad. He was my best friend and my dad. He still is. I still conduct myself daily talking to my dad… t’s been hard. I genuinely believe the day my dad died, I turned into a man.”

“I am a recovering drug addict. I relapsed the day after my dad died, I couldn’t get the image out of my head. I am a couple of days from being nine months sober,” Kirk revealed.

“I am doing this for him and everyone else. I don’t want anyone else to go through what he did – and what we did as a family. It doesn’t make you any less of a man if you say you’re struggling.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.