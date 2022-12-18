King Charles ‘WILL invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation’

King Charles will reportedly invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation, despite calls for them to “stay away” from the event.

The historic ceremony is set to take place on May 6, 2023 in Westminster Abbey, London.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be able to attend if they wish to, as “all members of the family will be welcome”.

It is understood that the couple, who have dominated headlines in recent weeks, have not yet received their invite.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

It comes after the release of Harry and Meghan’s explosive docuseries, in which they made a number of shocking claims about members of the Royal family.

In one episode, Harry claimed Kensington Palace “lied to protect” Prince William, and that his brother “screamed and shouted” at him when he revealed his plans to step away from his role as a senior working Royal.

The Duke of Sussex also accused his father Charles’s office of leaking his and Meghan’s move to Canada.

Buckingham and Kensington Palace have not commented on the claims made in the docuseries.

Read more of the biggest bombshells from the six-part series here.