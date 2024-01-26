King Charles visits Princess Kate before undergoing procedure at the same hospital

King Charles III visited his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton in hospital today, before undergoing a corrective procedure at the same hospital for an enlarged prostate.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla were spotted arriving at The London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales has been recovering from abdominal surgery.

It’s believed Charles and Camilla went to see Kate, who is married to his eldest son Prince William, this morning before he was admitted for his own treatment.

A spokesman for the King said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

The King’s condition was revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace last Wednesday.

They said: “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Meanwhile, Kate isn’t expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

Kensington Palace confirmed the Princess underwent “planned abdominal surgery” last week, but sources have since claimed the news came as a surprise to her loved ones.

According to People magazine, “there had been no indication that anything was wrong” with Kate prior to her hospitalisation.

Insiders have claimed the news “came as a surprise” to family friends, as well as people who “work closely” with the royals.

The 42-year-old appeared in good spirits during her last public appearance, which was the Royal family’s annual walkabout on Christmas Day.

The publication also reported that Kate seemed fine when she celebrated her birthday with family at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor on January 9th.

Just days later, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales was recovering from a major operation in hospital.

A spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The 42-year-old married Prince William back in 2011, and the couple share three children together – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The nature of Kate’s operation has not been revealed, however Kensington Palace has confirmed her condition isn’t cancerous.

The Prince of Wales was photographed visiting Kate at the hospital on January 18th, and its understood he’s taking time off work to care for their children.