King Charles ‘said it wasn’t appropriate’ for Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death

King Charles III reportedly told his son Prince Harry that “it wasn’t appropriate” for Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death.

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away aged 96 on Thursday.

Her eldest son, King Charles has since ascended to the throne.

On the day of the Queen’s passing, it was initially reported that Prince Harry and Meghan had halted all of their engagements to rush to her side in her Balmoral.

However, it was later reported that Meghan would not be travelling to the Scottish estate alongside her husband.

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton also didn’t travel to be by Queen Elizabeth II’s side.

Harry unfortunately didn’t make it to Balmoral on time to say goodbye to his beloved grandmother and was the first member of the family to leave the grounds after the matter.

A source has since told The Sun: “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.”

“It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.”

Harry departed Scotland on a British Airways flight, with one passenger telling the outlet: “He barely moved for the whole hour-long flight and was obviously reflecting on his beloved grandmother.”

“It was so sad to see him without the other royals to comfort him. I really hope the Queen’s death will help them heal their rifts.”

On Friday, King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time after his mother’s death.

The monarch extended an olive branch to his son and daughter-in-law, briefly stating: “I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”