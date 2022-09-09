King Charles pays tribute to his ‘beloved mother’ Queen Elizabeth II in first address as sovereign

King Charles has paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first address as sovereign.

The British monarch sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

The Queen’s eldest son Charles immediately ascended to the throne after she died, making him King Charles III.

In his first address as the King of England on Friday at 6pm, he said: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow.”

“Throughout her life, her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family.”

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother, for her love, affection, guidance and example.”

“Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, though times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.”

"My mother's promise of a life long service, I renew it all to you today" King Charles pays tribute to "beloved mama", speaks of "loving help" from "darling wife Camilla", confirms William and Kate's new titles: Prince and Princess of Wales, expresses love for Harry and Meghan. pic.twitter.com/DYeng926PH — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 9, 2022

“Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where the Queen was head of state, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my mother as Queen served the people of so many nations.”

“In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life – whether it be short or long – to the service of her people.

“That was more than a promise. It was a profound personal commitment, which defined her whole life.”

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, King Charles announced a period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after her state funeral.

The date of the funeral is yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to take place 10 days after her passing.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the Royal family, Royal household staff and representatives of the Royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.

On Friday, The King and his Queen Consort Camilla travelled from Balmoral to London, where the new monarch was greeted by thousands of well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace.

King Charles receives a kiss from a member of the crowd at Buckingham Palace. The King greeted countless members of the public lined up behind a barrier, thanking them for their good wishes https://t.co/JT1DgpKdev pic.twitter.com/wzkpUSzx6o — ITV News (@itvnews) September 9, 2022

It’s understood King Charles had his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss today, and also met the Earl Marshal to officially sign off on the Queen’s funeral plans.

