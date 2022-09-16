King Charles makes u-turn on decision to ‘ban’ Prince Harry from wearing uniform after receiving backlash

King Charles has made a u-turn on the Royal family’s decision to “ban” Prince Harry from wearing a military uniform to events honouring Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed only senior working members of the family would be allowed to wear their military uniforms.

The rule meant Prince Harry and Prince Andrew would have to wear morning suits for all events surrounding the Queen’s death, despite the fact that they’re both veterans.

While Harry was completely banned from wearing his uniform, the Palace said Prince Andrew would be allowed wear his uniform at a final vigil for the Queen “as a special mark of respect.”

The decision sparked uproar on social media, as Harry served in the army for 10 years, and completed two tours in Afghanistan.

Days after the “ban” hit headlines, the Palace has now confirmed the Duke of Sussex will wear his military uniform during a special vigil for his late grandmother on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Harry will join his brother Prince William and six of the Queen’s other grandchildren at Westminster Hall to stand in silence for 15 minutes by her coffin.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie has since revealed King Charles “requested” both his sons to be in uniform.

In another tweet, Scobie claimed the Palace “caved to public sentiment after thousands complained about the decision to ban him and not Prince Andrew.”

UPDATE: Palace confirm all eight grandchildren to stand vigil beside Queen’s coffin on Sat eve. William (flanked by Zara and Peter) at the head, Harry (flanked by Beatrice and Eugenie) at the foot. Louise and James at the middle. At Charles’ request, brothers will be in uniform. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 16, 2022

It’s unknown if Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform to the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, September 19, but it’s highly unlikely.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020, before moving to the US.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s son Prince Andrew was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to a convicted U.S. sex offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, the Duke of York was also stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages after he was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Guiffre in New York.

The Queen’s son denied the rape allegation and settled out of court while admitting no liability.