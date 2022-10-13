King Charles makes a surprise appearance at the National Television Awards

King Charles made a surprise appearance at the National Television Awards on Thursday evening.

The 73-year-old pre-recorded a message that was played during the 2022 awards show.

The video, which was taken earlier this year before his ascension to the throne, sees the British monarch congratulate the Emmerdale team on their upcoming 50th anniversary.

He said: “I am delighted to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Emmerdale and, I’m afraid I remember when it was called Emmerdale Farm, owned by the Sugdens.”

“It is a testament to all the hard work of the production team that it has since become such an important British institutions and a major British export with hundreds of thousands of fans from Scandinavia and New Zealand, all keen to follow the fortunes of what’s left of the Sugdens and their new neighbours.”

“What makes Emmerdale so special is that it has kept true to original writer, Kevin Laffan, who wanted to demonstrate farming as not just a job, it’s a whole way of life.”

Charles continued: “On a daily basis, Emmerdale continues to depict what life is really like and for those who work the land and protect our precious countryside. It also stresses brilliantly something that concerns me greatly – the long term sustainability of the way we produce our food.”

“I am heartened by the efforts of the production team off screen, their ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 making Emmerdale one of the first British programmes to be awarded Albert Certification recognising its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of their production, and produce content that stresses the importance of establishing a sustainable future.”

“So it’s only right that the professional television awards acknowledge the enormous contribution Emmerdale has made, and I hope everyone that is watching will join me in sending our warmest congratulations on its 50th anniversary and wishing it an equally successful future.”

NTA’s Executive Producer, Kim Turberville, said of the message: “We were delighted to be able to surprise the Emmerdale team with such an important message.”

“Fifty years of iconic television out of the North is a huge achievement and rightly deserves to be celebrated in the best way possible.”

“It is with great thanks to His Royal Highness for delivering this message to pop the icing on their birthday cake ahead of their very special weekend.”