King Charles leaves hospital after Kate Middleton is also discharged to recover at home

King Charles has been seen leaving the hospital after it was announced that his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton was also discharged.

The King underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate on Friday and spent three nights at The London Clinic.

The British monarch left the hospital with his wife, Queen Camilla, waving before getting into his car.

King Charles left the hospital via London Clinic’s front entrance where he & Queen Camilla could be photographed by the press. pic.twitter.com/1z0rpwIlS3 — Gert’s Royals (@Gertsroyals) January 29, 2024

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.”

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

Last Friday, a spokesman for the King said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

The King’s condition was revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace the week prior.

They said: “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

This comes after the Princess of Wales was also discharged from The London Clinic after undergoing abdominal surgery.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has now said that the Princess is “making good progress.”

They continued: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”