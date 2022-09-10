King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony

King Charles III has officially been proclaimed the monarch of the UK and the Commonwealth.

The historic ceremony took place at St. James’ Palace on Saturday morning.

Flags which were lowered at half-mast to honour Queen Elizabeth II, now fly at full-mast for approximately 24 hours to mark the beginning of the new monarch’s reign.

King Charles III’s accession took place in two parts.

The first portion of the meeting saw the Privy Council proclaim him the sovereign without him present.

The second portion saw the Privy Council was attended by the monarch, who made his declaration, read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church of Scotland and approved orders to facilitate continuity of government.

Ìn his address, King Charles III said: “To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom, and the wider family of nations of which it is a part; My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.”

“My mother’s reign was unequal in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalties of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the councils of their elected parliaments.”

“In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown of State to my government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant which supports my official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.”

“In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God. “