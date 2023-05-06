King Charles III officially crowned new British monarch

King Charles III has officially been crowned the new British monarch.

During the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the King was anointed with holy oil before dressing in the coronation robes.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby then placed the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown on the new sovereign’s head.

He then proclaimed: “God save the King!”

Charles was then accompanied to his throne in the theatre of coronation, where he was enthroned.

Queen Mary’s crown was later used to crown Queen Camilla.

The Bishop of Dover presented the Queen with the Rod with Dove, and Lord Chartres later presented her with the Sceptre with Cross.

Camilla curtsied before her husband, and they exchanged smiles as they relaxed after their respective crowning ceremonies.

In attendance at the coronation were Prince William, the heir to the throne, his wife Princess Kate and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry also attended his father’s coronation, but sat with his cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall.