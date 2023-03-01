King Charles ‘evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage’

King Charles is reportedly evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, and has offered it to Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex briefly lived in the five-bed Windsor home, which the late Queen Elizabeth II gifted to them, after getting married.

According to Page Six, the King began the eviction process back in January, just one day after Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare was released.

A source told The UK Sun: “This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK.”

It is understood that the King’s brother Prince Andrew was offered the keys to the cottage last week, but he remains “resolute” he wants to stay at the nearby Royal Lodge – which he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The insider added: “Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

The publication has also reported that Meghan and Harry have not been offered another property on the estate, meaning they no longer have a home in the UK.

The couple relocated to Canada after stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family, before moving to the US.

They currently live in Montecito, California with their two children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1.