King Charles ‘determined to heal rift’ between Prince Harry and the Royal Family

King Charles III is reportedly determined to heal the rift between Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

The release of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, accompanied by the publication of his bombshell memoir have undoubtedly thrown a spanner in the works of their already-strained relationship with the royals.

Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex sparked speculation he may not attend his father’s coronation in June – arguably the most important day of the monarch’s life.

A palace source told The Daily Express: “This is clearly very upsetting but there is time between now and May.”

“Charles is King, but first and foremost, he is a devoted albeit worried father, and naturally, wants this resolved.”

Meanwhile, Dickie Arbiter, who acted as Queen Elizabeth II’s spokesman, told the publication: “Charles is a dad and this is a family rift, it’s not an institutional or constitutional rift.”

“Harry has gone ballistic, that’s his right. But we’re only hearing one side. We will not hear anything else because if the Royal Family are wise they will remain silent.”

Dickie continued: “Charles will be angry and upset because he loves his son. He is a dad, a parent. Siblings fight and do not necessarily get on with each other. But for a parent to lose his son in this way is very sad.”

Charles, who is currently living in Sandringham, is said to be displaying a “perfectly understandable” response to Harry’s memoir – in which he made numerous bombshell allegations about his life in the Royal Family.

In his memoir, titled Spare, Harry claims his father Charles made “unfunny jokes” about the rumours that his real dad was Princess Diana’s former lover Major James Hewitt.

The 38-year-old alleges his father said to him: “Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?”

The Duke of Sussex writes: “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing… Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?”

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt.”

“One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

“Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born,” the 38-year-old added.

Harry also claims Charles branded him a “spare” on the day he was born, and joked to his then-wife Princess Diana that his “work” was done.

Allegedly quoting his father, the Duke of Sussex writes: “‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done.’”

The 38-year-old’s memoir is titled Spare, seemingly referring to the alleged incident.

The one-word title carries significance, as “the heir and the spare” has long been a common term to describe the monarch and their sibling.

Being the younger brother of Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, Harry has become accustomed to the “spare” title since he was born.

“Spares” within the Royal Family are thrust into the spotlight from birth, but unlike their eldest sibling, they have no defined role.

And as time goes on, and their older sibling has their own children, their importance seems to lessen alongside their place in the line of succession.