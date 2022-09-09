King Charles announces period of mourning as he prepares for first nationwide address as sovereign

King Charles has announced a national period of mourning in the UK, following the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

The Queen’s eldest son Charles immediately ascended to the throne after she died, making him King Charles III.

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, King Charles has announced a period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after her state funeral.

The date of the funeral is yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to take place 10 days after her passing.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the Royal family, Royal household staff and representatives of the Royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.

On Friday, The King and his Queen Consort Camilla will travel from Balmoral to London, where the new monarch will have his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

He will also meet the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, to officially sign off on the Queen’s funeral plans.

On Friday evening, King Charles is expected to address the nation in his first televised speech as sovereign.

The new monarch will pay tribute to his mother, and pledge to serve as head of state.

Read more about the Queen’s funeral plans here.