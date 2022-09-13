King Charles and Queen Consort prepare to fly to Northern Ireland for historic visit

King Charles and the Queen Consort will fly to Northern Ireland today for a historic visit.

The new monarch has left the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for what will be the first visit to the North by a British king in nearly 80 years.

Charles and Camilla will fly to Belfast from Edinburgh Airport, and they will then travel to Hillsborough Castle in County Down for several engagements.

Once at the castle, the couple will hold a private audience with the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and receive a message of condolence on behalf of the country’s people from the speaker of Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey.

King Charles and the Queen Consort will then be joined by members of the public for a reception at the castle hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris.

They will also meet Sinn Fein First Minister-designate Michelle O’Neill.

Once finished with their engagements at the castle, the royals will then travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast for a service of reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth – who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney are due to attend the memorial service at St Anne’s Cathedral.

Charles and Camilla will also meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland.

Members of the public have been invited to line the streets between the castle and the cathedral as the couple will travel along Main Street and Lisburn Street in Hillsborough, before heading to Belfast along Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

The King and Queen Consort will also visit Writers’ Square in Belfast, which will be closed to the public.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will make a journey to Buckingham Palace from St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Her state funeral will take place on September 19.