Kimberley Walsh shares another heartbreaking message following the death of Sarah Harding

Kimberley Walsh has shared another heartbreaking message on social media, following the death of her former bandmate Sarah Harding.

The Girls Aloud star sadly passed away on September 5 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Kimberley wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you to everyone for all your kind messages and all your lovely tributes to Sarah. She would have loved them.”

“To all our fans… you meant the world to Sarah and she never took a single one of you for granted. Sending you love and strength, ” she added.

Sarah’s death was confirmed by her mum on Sunday morning, and Kimberley later paid tribute to her former bandmate on social media.

Sharing photos of them together from over the years, the mum-of-three wrote: “Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad. To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I M B E R L E Y W A L S H (@kimberleywalshofficial)

“Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world. Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard.”

“Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today. My heart is broken,” she added.

Girls Aloud star Cheryl also paid tribute to Sarah on Instagram yesterday, writing: “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed.”

“As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

“We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times,” she continued.

“She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most 🙏🏼 I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love.”

“I love you Sarah… farewell 🕊 Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts 💖💞🙏🏼.”