Kimberley Walsh reveals she’s ‘made up’ with Girls Aloud’s former manager Louis Walsh

Kimberley Walsh has revealed she’s “made up” with Girls Aloud’s former manager Louis Walsh.

The former X Factor judge managed the girl band after they found fame on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, but they didn’t have the best working relationship.

However, Kimberley has confirmed they’ve finally settled their differences with Louis, after years of feuding.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, she said: “I think Louis would be quite honest about this himself. I don’t know really if he knew how to handle girls.”

“I think he’s great with boybands, he’s got that locked down but with girls I think he was a bit like, ‘What do I do?’

“Me and Louis have had our moments over the years but we’ve made up,” she confessed.

“We’ve kissed and made up and now he’s just kind of like that annoying uncle that you see and you’re like, ‘Oh here he is. No doubt he’s going to have something to say’.

“We’ve buried all that now, it’s all good,” Kimberley added.

Kimberley also addressed speculation Girls Aloud will reunite next year to mark their 20th anniversary, and spoke about Sarah Harding’s ongoing battle with cancer.

The 39-year-old said: “I think it’s so lovely that people actually care and want us to do something.”

“Of course at the moment, our focus is just on Sarah and just supporting her through everything.”

“I think it is a real testament that people are asking are we going to do anything. It’s 20 years so it’s lovely that people do still care.”

“We just want her to feel all the love that we’re feeling from everybody going to her.”

“Our job at the moment is just to pass that back to her really and just be there for whatever she needs,” Kimberley added.