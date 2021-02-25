Kimberley Walsh admits she feels ‘completely helpless’ amid Sarah Harding’s battle with cancer

Kimberley Walsh has admitted she feels “completely helpless” amid Sarah Harding’s battle with breast cancer.

Back in August, the Girls Aloud star told fans she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, and was undergoing chemotherapy.

During a new interview with Entertainment Daily this week, Kimberley spoke about Sarah’s illness, and said all they can do is “be there” for her during such a difficult time.

“With anyone who’s suffering from cancer, that is the one thing you do feel is completely helpless,” she confessed.

“All you can do is literally be there, constantly remind them that you’re there to help with whatever is humanely possible.”

“And she knows, she fully knows that, and that’s all that I care about that she knows that she can ask us for anything.”

While undergoing treatment, Sarah penned a book about her life, which is set for release this year.

Speaking about Sarah’s autobiography, Kimberley said: “I don’t know how she’s managed to do that but I think she was glad to have something to focus on.”

“We haven’t read it but we have been chatting to her a lot about memories just to help her remember stuff.”

“We keep sending her dodgy pictures that she can or can’t include depending on how she feels, so we’ll wait and see which ones she did include.”

“We have had a little bit of involvement in it but I will still want to read it myself. Even though I was there it’s always nice to read it from other people’s perspectives,” she added.

The news comes after Sarah shared an update with fans earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram for the first time since December, the singer shared a photo of her upcoming book cover, alongside a lengthy caption.

