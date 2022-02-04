Kimberley Walsh addresses speculation Girls Aloud will reunite to celebrate their 20th anniversary

Kimberley Walsh has addressed speculation Girls Aloud will reunite to celebrate their 20th anniversary this year.

The group was formed on November 30, 2002 on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals, and went on to become one of the biggest girl bands in the world.

While fans are hoping the band will reform to celebrate their 20th anniversary later this year, Kimberley has admitted they’re not in the right “headspace” to consider a reunion following the death of Sarah Harding.

The singer sadly passed away at the age of 39 in September, following a battle with breast cancer.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Kimberley explained: “We’re not really in that headspace at the moment.”

“It’s amazing that we’re coming up to 20 years and there’ll be lots of reminiscing personally for us as a group, the four of I’m sure will be looking back at old memories.

“But I think that our heads are not in a space to be doing anything as a band, it wouldn’t feel right without Sarah.”

“But yeah, we’ll definitely be doing lots of reminiscing, it’s amazing that it’s been that long. 20 years, it’s crazy!”

“It feels like quite a big landmark for us, it’s going to be very bittersweet. But we’ll just deal with it as best as we can at the time,” she said.

“We know much the fans would obviously love [for us to do something] but I think they’d totally understand how difficult it would be.”

Girls Aloud was formed on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and they were later named the biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.

In 2009, the band announced they were going on a year-long hiatus, but it wasn’t until 2012 that they got back together to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

They officially split in 2013, leaving fans across the world devastated.

After Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, her former bandmates Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl Cole, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle rallied around her as her health declined.

In her biography ‘Hear Me Out’, which was released last year, Sarah revealed she reunited with the girls at Soho Farmhouse last summer.

She wrote: “I did have my reservations and fears about the reunion get-together, though. It was going to be the first time we’d all seen one another in about eight years.”

“On the day, I arrived at Soho Farmhouse just as Nicola, Nadine and Kimberley pulled up, so actually, the reunion moment was mainly in the car park.”

“We all stayed in the same big house, and we had the most amazing Japanese dinner delivered in from Pen Yen, which is one of the beautiful restaurants within the farm.”